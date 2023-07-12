Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam Should Release Land Rights Activist

By Human Rights Watch
One dissident at the time, the Vietnamese government is pursuing a campaign to systematically eliminate what’s left of the country’s human rights and democracy movement. By inexorably adding peaceful activists to the growing list of more than 150 Vietnamese political prisoners, Hanoi is violating international human rights law and betraying its duty as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council to protect, rather than trample, fundamental human rights. Click to expand Image Truong Van Dung celebrates the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, December 10, 2020.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy exiles not intimidated by China’s arrest warrants and bounties
~ The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a 'dirty bomb' waiting to happen – a nuclear expert explains
~ The toxic gossip train: what Colleen Ballinger teaches us about YouTubers and inappropriate relationships with young fans
~ Reserve Bank Governor Lowe announces changes to bank's operations as cabinet readies to approve who will lead it
~ Period shame stops countless girls from continuing sport. The Women’s World Cup can help break this stigma
~ Turkey: End the Gezi Trial Injustice
~ What is 'AI alignment'? Silicon Valley's favourite way to think about AI safety misses the real issues
~ After being a 'welcome guest' at NATO, NZ now needs to consider what our partnership with the alliance really means
~ Why is eczema sometimes treated with a diluted bleach bath? And what do I need to know before trying it?
~ Ukraine is the hot topic at the NATO summit – the most important work is all in the details happening behind the scenes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter