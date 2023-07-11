Last seen 90 years ago, strange worm species is found crawling in Malaysia
By Jean-Lou Justine, Professeur, UMR ISYEB (Institut de Systématique, Évolution, Biodiversité), Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Leigh Winsor, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
Michelle Soo, Assistant Professor, Deputy Dean of the Department of Biotechnology, UCSI University
Romain Gastineau, Professeur assistant (Institut des sciences de la mer et de l'environnement), University of Szczecin
A strange worm found in the jungle, then harvested and preserved in… gin, provides a better understanding of the evolution and genetics of flatworms.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 11, 2023