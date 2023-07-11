Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Canadian lake holds the key to the beginning of the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch

By Alejandro Cearreta, Catedrático de Paleontología, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
Crawford Lake in Ontario contains the record that best identifies the beginning of the Anthropocene, the geologic epoch characterized by the global impact of human activity.The Conversation


