Human Rights Observatory

Turning the housing crisis around: how a circular economy can give us affordable, sustainable homes

By Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Julie Lawson, Adjunct Professor, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Louise Dorignon, Vice-Chancellor Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
A new report outlines a comprehensive strategy for Australia to reduce the carbon footprint of our homes while making them more comfortable and affordable.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
