The Enhanced Games: letting athletes use drugs could lead to worse problems than cheating

By John William Devine, Senior Lecturer in Ethics, Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Swansea University
What would sport be like if performance-enhancing drugs were allowed? How fast could the fastest athletes run? How high could they jump? How heavy could they lift? The Enhanced Games seeks to answer these questions by removing all restrictions on doping.

In lifting the ban on performance-enhancing drugs, the Enhanced Games challenges a core tenet of modern sports ethics – that sport should be doping-free.

When the first Enhanced Games takes place in December 2024, athletes in its five categories of competition…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
