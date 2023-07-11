Sweden is joining Nato: what that means for the alliance and the war in Ukraine
By Simon J Smith, Associate Professor of Security and International Relations, Staffordshire University
Jordan Becker, Director, SOSH Research Lab Assistant Professor of International Affairs, United States Military Academy West Point
In a surprise move, Turkey has ended its veto on Sweden joining Nato, thereby removing all the barriers to its membership of the military alliance.
Hungary quickly followed suit and, as a result of the two countries’ support, a consensus was able to be reached at the 2023…
© The Conversation
