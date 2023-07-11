Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden is joining Nato: what that means for the alliance and the war in Ukraine

By Simon J Smith, Associate Professor of Security and International Relations, Staffordshire University
Jordan Becker, Director, SOSH Research Lab Assistant Professor of International Affairs, United States Military Academy West Point
In a surprise move, Turkey has ended its veto on Sweden joining Nato, thereby removing all the barriers to its membership of the military alliance.

Hungary quickly followed suit and, as a result of the two countries’ support, a consensus was able to be reached at the 2023…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
