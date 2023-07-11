Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Scotland's medieval Declaration of Arbroath is too important for cherry picking by politicians

By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester

As long as a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be subjected to the lordship of the English. It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.

From The Declaration of Arbroath

Medieval Scotland’s most iconic document, the Declaration of Arbroath,…The Conversation


