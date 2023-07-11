Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC presenter scandal: an expert explains the law around exchanging sexually explicit images

By Kirsty Welsh, Senior Lecturer in Law, Nottingham Trent University
The developing scandal surrounding allegations that a BBC presenter paid a 17-year-old for explicit images is full of questions – the identity of the presenter (who remains unnamed in the media), the age of the young person when the alleged explicit images were taken, and of course, whether the allegations are true and can be proved to be true. What is known, however, is UK law when it comes to the exchange of sexually explicit material involving young people.

According to allegations by the young person’s mother published in The Sun, the presenter paid tens of thousands of pounds in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
