Painted messages in Angola's abandoned liberation army camps offer a rare historical record

By Justin Pearce, Senior lecturer, Stellenbosch University
In Angola’s Malanje province, the buildings of Camalundu stand abandoned amid open fields. On one of them, the fragmented words “IAN NGOYI” recall a figure little-known in Angola but familiar to South Africans: anti-apartheid leader Lilian Ngoyi.

These large letters partly hide some words that were painted previously. From the faded letters that are visible, I could make out some words apparently in Spanish. These layers of paint – texts of South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
