Human Rights Observatory

Weight loss: why you don't just lose fat when you're on a diet

By Adam Collins, Principal Teaching Fellow, Nutrition, University of Surrey
When you go on a diet, you don’t just lose fat – you lose muscle too. This can have many repercussions – not only on your fitness and strength, but on your metabolism.

To lose weight (body fat), you need to be in a calorie deficit. This means consuming fewer calories than your body uses, or exercising to burn more calories than you consume.

During the first few days in a calorie deficit, the body uses up its small reservoir of glycogen stores for energy. Glycogen is a string of glucose (sugar) that comes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
