Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC has one of the fastest growing populations in the world – why this isn't good news

By Jacques Emina, Professor of population and development studies, University of Kinshasa
Without policies that take account of a growing population with few working-age people, DRC risks seeing an increase in poverty and hunger.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
