Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New report suggests there's no real effort to end racial profiling in Montréal

By Ted Rutland, Associate professor, Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
A damning new report on racial profiling in Montréal suggests the city and its police force have given up on fighting the problem.

An update to a 2019 study, the report — authored by three independent researchers hired by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) — found that rates of racial…The Conversation


