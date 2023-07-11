Liberal CEOs were more likely to exit Russia following its invasion of Ukraine than more conservative corporate leaders
By Yannick Thams, Associate Professor of Strategy and International Business, Florida Atlantic University
Luis Alfonso Dau, Associate Professor of International Business and Strategy, Northeastern University
A new study found that a CEO’s political ideology was correlated with the decision of whether to leave or suspend operations in Russia following the 2022 invasion.
- Tuesday, July 11, 2023