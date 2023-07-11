Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 21st Century Cures Act requires that patients receive medical results immediately – and new research shows patients prefer it that way

By Bryan Steitz, Instructor in Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University
CT Lin, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Patients overwhelmingly prefer to see their medical test results online immediately, even if that means viewing results before discussing them with a health care professional. These are the key findings from our team’s recent study, published in JAMA Network Open. Importantly, this preference remains true for patients who…The Conversation


