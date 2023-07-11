Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Huge phosphate discovery in Norway could fully charge the electric vehicle industry

By Gavin D. J. Harper, Research Fellow, Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements & Critical Materials, University of Birmingham
With geologists hunting high and low for battery materials, an enormous new discovery of phosphate rock could have huge implications for the electric vehicle industry. The reserves, discovered in Rogaland, south west Norway by Anglo-Norwegian firm Norge Mining, are equivalent to at least 70 billion tonnes.

This is very close to the 71 billion tonnes of world reserves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
