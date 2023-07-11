Tolerance.ca
Online Incitement Against LGBT People in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people in Cameroon are all too aware of homophobic rhetoric and violent attacks against them. This has been highlighted once again in the outpouring of vitriol before a scheduled visit by Jean-Marc Berthon, the French ambassador for the Rights of LGBT+ Persons. Click to expand Image  IDAHOT 2021 Campaign by Elles Cameroun, “Resister. Soutenir. Guérir”, May 17, 2021, Bepanda Douala.  © 2021 Elles Cameroun Berthon was due to visit Cameroon later this month for an event on gender and sexuality hosted by the French Institute in Yaoundé,…


© Human Rights Watch -
