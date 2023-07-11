Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workers hate office noise – but is using headphones to shut out colleagues the solution?

By Libby (Elizabeth) Sander, MBA Director & Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bond Business School, Bond University
Is it OK to wear headphones in the office? Do they help get work done, or is wearing them considered rude and damaging to the office vibe.

While it might be easy to dismiss our headphone-wearing colleagues as unfriendly, the increase in usage is symptomatic of another issue entirely.

As staff have returned to the office post-lockdown,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voice support slumps in Essential poll; LNP leads in Queensland
~ Sudan: Darfur Town Destroyed
~ Why is it so hard for Local Aboriginal Land Councils to develop land when the public needs are huge?
~ NZ music schools under threat: we need a better measure of their worth than money
~ New transmission lines are controversial for nearby communities. But batteries and virtual lines could cut how many we need
~ New Australian laws for ‘engineering’ the ocean must balance environment protection and responsible research
~ Chemical adventurers: the science of the mind has a long, colourful history of psychedelic exploration
~ Streaming services are removing original TV and films. What this means for your favourite show – and our cultural heritage
~ The furry puss caterpillar's venom packs a painful punch. Now new research shows it came from an unlikely source
~ The true origins of the world's smallest and weirdest whale
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter