Human Rights Observatory

Why is it so hard for Local Aboriginal Land Councils to develop land when the public needs are huge?

By Naama Blatman, Research Theme Fellow, Urban Living Futures & Society, Western Sydney University
Local Aboriginal Land Councils are some of the largest private landowners in NSW. Making it easier for them to develop their land will benefit Indigenous communities and the rest of the public.The Conversation


