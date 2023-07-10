New Australian laws for ‘engineering’ the ocean must balance environment protection and responsible research
By Kerryn Brent, Senior Lecturer, Adelaide Law School, University of Adelaide
Jan McDonald, Professor of Environmental Law, University of Tasmania
Manon Simon, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Can we engineer oceans to store more carbon dioxide in the fight against climate change? A new bill before parliament seeks to regulate such activity, but holds back on research incentives.
Monday, July 10, 2023