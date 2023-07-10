Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Australian laws for ‘engineering’ the ocean must balance environment protection and responsible research

By Kerryn Brent, Senior Lecturer, Adelaide Law School, University of Adelaide
Jan McDonald, Professor of Environmental Law, University of Tasmania
Manon Simon, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Can we engineer oceans to store more carbon dioxide in the fight against climate change? A new bill before parliament seeks to regulate such activity, but holds back on research incentives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
