Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's on the agenda as Biden heads to NATO summit: 5 essential reads as Western alliance talks expansion, Ukraine

By Matt Williams, Senior International Editor
Leaders of the nations comprising NATO will meet for a two-day summit beginning on July 11, 2023.

The gathering in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, comes at a pivotal moment for the Western security alliance – it is seeking to expand membership and confront challenges ranging from the ongoing war…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
