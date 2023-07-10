Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly a third of Nigerians don't have access to a basic supply of water. This is partly because of loopholes in a law

By Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, Professor of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Chikodiri Nwangwu, Ph.D, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Kelechi Elijah Nnamani, Lecturer and Researcher, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Nigerians lack access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities despite investment in these areas. Procurement law contributes to this inadvertently.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
