What El Niño means for the world's perilous climate tipping points

By David Armstrong McKay, Researcher in Earth System Resilience, Stockholm University
The UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed it: El Niño conditions have arrived and are expected to become moderate to strong as they develop over the coming year. El Niño is the hot phase of a natural fluctuation in the Earth’s climate system (the full name of which is the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO) which normally lasts for a couple of years and…The Conversation


