Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ozempic shortages in the UK may last until 2024 – here’s why

By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor of Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Jonathan Silcock, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, University of Bradford
Zoe Edwards, Practice Pharmacist/Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University of Bradford
A global shortage means some people with diabetes are struggling to access the drug semaglutide, which is sold under the brand name Ozempic.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care has recommended that no new patients are started on the drug. Ongoing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nearly a third of Nigerians don't have access to a basic supply of water. This is partly because of loopholes in a law
~ DRC violence has many causes – the UN's narrow focus on ethnicity won't help end conflict
~ What El Niño means for the world's perilous climate tipping points
~ 2001: A Space Odyssey still leaves an indelible mark on our culture 55 years on
~ How to recognise a temperate rainforest in Britain and Ireland when you see one
~ AI: why installing 'robot judges' in courtrooms is a really bad idea
~ Why guys who post a lot on social media are seen as less manly
~ 'Idiots,' 'criminals' and 'scum' -- nasty politics highest in US since the Civil War
~ Why do voters have to pick a Republican or a Democrat in the US?
~ People with Parkinson's may benefit from cardio, weight training and yoga – here's what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter