Treat culture: why indulging in small, affordable pleasures can help you cope with tough times

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior lecturer in Marketing; Associate Head (Global), University of Portsmouth
Life today is stressful. Since the start of the pandemic, social media has been flooded with coping mechanisms and wellbeing trends to help people manage their emotions and worries about the state of the world. If you’ve tried therapy and “hot girl walks”, you may also have heard of the latest life hack: buying yourself a little…The Conversation


