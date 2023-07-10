Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How co-working spaces can boost local economies

By Mariachiara Barzotto, Senior Lecturer in Management Strategy and Organisation, University of Bath
Felicia Fai, Associate professor in International Business and Innovation, University of Bath
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
The routine of commuting five days a week to and from an employer’s office now seems somewhat old fashioned. Flexible and remote working have become much more common – and popular.

One global survey found that 68% of employees prefer flexible working. In the US, when given the option of remote work, 87%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
