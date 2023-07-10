Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Not all repellents are equal – here's how to avoid mosquito bites this summer

By Immo A. Hansen, Associate Professor of Biology, New Mexico State University
Hailey A. Luker, Ph.D. Student in Biology, New Mexico State University
Now that summer is in full swing, mosquitoes have come out across the United States. The use of mosquito repellents can protect both your health and sanity this summer.

While mosquitoes leave bothersome, itchy bites on your skin, they can also pose a serious and sometimes deadly risk to your health. When a mosquito bites you, it may transmit harmful pathogens that cause dangerous diseases like malaria, Dengue fever, Zika and…The Conversation


© The Conversation
