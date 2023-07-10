Positive parenting can help protect against the effects of stress in childhood and adolescence, new study shows
By Jamie Hanson, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Pittsburgh
Isabella Kahhalé, PhD student in Clinical and Developmental Psychology, University of Pittsburgh
Without supportive parents, children already under stress may experience a shrinkage in brain volume in an area of the brain that is important for learning and memory.
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 10, 2023