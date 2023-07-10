Tolerance.ca
How do I stop my mind racing and get some sleep?

By Alexander Sweetman, Research Fellow, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Martin turns off the light to fall asleep, but his mind quickly springs into action. Racing thoughts about work deadlines, his overdue car service, and his father’s recent surgery occupy his mind.

As he struggles to fall asleep, the hours start to creep by. He becomes frustrated about how he will cope tomorrow. This is a pattern Martin has struggled with for many years.

But what’s going on when your mind is racing at night? And how do you make it stop?

Read complete article

© The Conversation
