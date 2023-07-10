Developers aren't paying enough to offset impacts on koalas and other endangered species
By Jonathan Rhodes, Professor of Ecology, The University of Queensland
Shantala Brisbane, PhD Candidate, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Offsets are meant to restore land elsewhere to make up for lost habitat. Developers can make payments to the state to cover the costs of this work, but a new study finds there’s usually a shortfall.
