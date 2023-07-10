Tolerance.ca
Uganda: Oil Pipeline Project Impoverishes Thousands

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks home from work in Kijumba, Uganda, January 14, 2023. A mother of five and a Project-Affected Person, she told the New York Times that she waited years for the oil company to pay her for her land, and then it was too little to buy a substitute plot. © 2023 Arlette Bashizi/New York Times The French fossil-fuel giant TotalEnergies’ planned oil pipeline in East Africa has devastated thousands of people’s livelihoods in Uganda and will contribute to the global climate crisis. The project will displace more than 100,000 people, has caused food insecurity and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
