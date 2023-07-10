Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's statistics on deaths and illness at work are sobering -- yet, health and safety training courses are under threat

By Joanne Crawford, Worksafe New Zealand Chair in Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
According to international data, almost three times as many people die at work in New Zealand than in the UK, which has a similar risk-management framework for work safety.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
