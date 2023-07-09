Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is it legal to tell lies during the Voice referendum campaign?

By Luke Beck, Professor of Constitutional Law, Monash University
A referendum to recognise First Nations Australians in Australia’s Constitution by establishing a Voice to Parliament will be held later this year. The Voice would be an advisory body allowing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to make representations to parliament and government on matters that affect them.

Campaigning for the “yes” and “no” sides is well under way. However, misinformation and disinformation are a feature of some of the public discussion. Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney this week even accusedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A tax expert's tips on claiming crypto losses on tax, and how to work out capital gains
~ China is pumping out carbon emissions as if COVID never happened. That's bad news for the climate crisis
~ A rose in every cheek: 100 years of Vegemite, the wartime spread that became an Aussie icon
~ 'On my worst day ...' How the NDIS fosters a deficit mindset and why that should change
~ 'I was putting like 20 resumes in a month': research tracks young Australians' precarious work and study lives after Year 12
~ View from The Hill: The 'sealed' chapter of the Robodebt report should be released
~ Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics
~ Somaliland: Berbera city's growth is being held back by a power supply monopoly
~ Engage, Educate and Empower: The 3 Es to discuss climate change with children
~ U.S. allies should rethink their allegiance to an aggressive but declining superpower
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter