China is pumping out carbon emissions as if COVID never happened. That's bad news for the climate crisis
By David Stern, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Khalid Ahmed, Visiting Fellow, Australian National University
Many hoped the economic recovery from COVID would steer global development towards a greener footing. But CO₂ emissions from China, the world’s biggest emitter, are worse than before the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 9, 2023