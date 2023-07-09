Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I was putting like 20 resumes in a month': research tracks young Australians' precarious work and study lives after Year 12

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
New research released today by The Smith Family shows how leaving school can be a difficult and complex time for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. It also shows how COVID has made this more difficult and complex.

The new report includes a survey of more than 1,000 young people who were in Year 12 in late 2020 and 33 interviews with some of these survey respondents. The same group was surveyed in 2021.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
