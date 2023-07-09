Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somaliland: Berbera city's growth is being held back by a power supply monopoly

By Nasir M. Ali, Lecturer of Political Science and International Relations, University of Hargeisa
Ayan Yusuf Ali, Research Manager at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Hargeisa
Jutta Bakonyi, Professor in Development and Conflict, Durham University
Berbera’s plans for development, including modernisation of its seaport and airport, as well as the special economic zone, all depend on availability and affordability of energy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: The 'sealed' chapter of the Robodebt report should be released
~ Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics
~ Engage, Educate and Empower: The 3 Es to discuss climate change with children
~ U.S. allies should rethink their allegiance to an aggressive but declining superpower
~ The deinfluencing trend reflects a growing desire for authenticity online
~ The ethical values and behaviours of CEOs play a crucial role in attracting new talent
~ The true cost of food: High grocery prices are not the root issue
~ Meta's Threads is surging, but mass migration from Twitter is likely to remain an uphill battle
~ Death and defiance in a historic Ukrainian city after a Russian rocket strike
~ OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over militarization of public security in Honduras
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter