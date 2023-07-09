Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Engage, Educate and Empower: The 3 Es to discuss climate change with children

By Steve Lorteau, SJD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
Audrey-Ann Deneault, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Jean-François Bureau, Professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The Canadian wildfires over the last few months serve as a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of climate change.

Children, especially those with asthma, face heightened health risks due to wildfire smoke. In some regions, concerns about decreased air quality have led to school closures and cancelled extracurricular…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: The 'sealed' chapter of the Robodebt report should be released
~ Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics
~ Somaliland: Berbera city's growth is being held back by a power supply monopoly
~ U.S. allies should rethink their allegiance to an aggressive but declining superpower
~ The deinfluencing trend reflects a growing desire for authenticity online
~ The ethical values and behaviours of CEOs play a crucial role in attracting new talent
~ The true cost of food: High grocery prices are not the root issue
~ Meta's Threads is surging, but mass migration from Twitter is likely to remain an uphill battle
~ Death and defiance in a historic Ukrainian city after a Russian rocket strike
~ OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over militarization of public security in Honduras
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter