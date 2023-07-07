Tolerance.ca
The history behind Orkney's vote to 'join Norway'

By Mathew Nicolson, PhD Candidate in History, The University of Edinburgh
Bringing up the subjects of autonomy and Norway has always been an effective way for Orcadians to draw attention to their grievances with central government.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
