Human Rights Observatory

China's gallium and germanium controls: what they mean and what could happen next

By Gavin D. J. Harper, Research Fellow, Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements & Critical Materials, University of Birmingham
From August, China is to restrict exports of gallium and germanium, two critical elements for making semiconductor chips. With China dominating the supply of both elements, exporters will now need special licences to get them out of the country. The move has the potential to harm a range of western tech manufacturers that use these elements to make their products.

The move is reportedly in responseThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
