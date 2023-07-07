Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights experts ‘appalled’ by attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

A group of independent UN-appointed human rights experts said on Friday they were appalled by the violent and clearly planned attack carried out on an award-winning Russian journalist and human rights lawyer, while the pair were visiting Chechnya earlier in the week.


© United Nations -
