Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kakhovka Dam breach in Ukraine caused economic, agricultural and ecological devastation that will last for years

By Susanne Wengle, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Notre Dame
Vitalii Dankevych, Doctor of Economics and Dean of the Faculty of Law, Public Administration and National Security, Polissia National University
Breaching the Kakhovka Dam and reservoir had all the hallmarks of a scorched-earth strategy. Two expert observers of the Russia-Ukraine war explain this event’s destructive long-term effects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nonbinary genders beyond 'male' and 'female' would have been no surprise to ancient rabbis, who acknowledged tumtums, androgynos and aylonot
~ Affirmative action lasted over 50 years: 3 essential reads explaining how it ended
~ China's ties to Cuba and growing presence in Latin America raise security concerns in Washington, even as leaders try to ease tensions
~ Tuberculosis on the rise for first time in decades after COVID-19 interrupted public health interventions and increased inequality
~ Why putting off college math can be a good idea
~ If someone posts your private photos online, there has been little you can do about it – how changes in the law will finally help victims
~ Physicist who found spherical meteor fragments claims they may come from an alien spaceship – here's what to make of it
~ Yevonde: Life and Colour exhibition reopens the National Portrait Gallery in style
~ Pandemic babies behind on communication at age two – but other developmental areas remain unaffected
~ Guatemala: Respect Election Results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter