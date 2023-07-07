Kakhovka Dam breach in Ukraine caused economic, agricultural and ecological devastation that will last for years
By Susanne Wengle, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Notre Dame
Vitalii Dankevych, Doctor of Economics and Dean of the Faculty of Law, Public Administration and National Security, Polissia National University
Breaching the Kakhovka Dam and reservoir had all the hallmarks of a scorched-earth strategy. Two expert observers of the Russia-Ukraine war explain this event’s destructive long-term effects.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 7, 2023