Human Rights Observatory

If someone posts your private photos online, there has been little you can do about it – how changes in the law will finally help victims

By Clare McGlynn, Professor of Law, Durham University
In 2015, Keeley Richards-Shaw found her name and personal life splashed all over the media. Her photo, her job and links to her Facebook page were all published. She’d been in court seeing her ex-partner sentenced for harassment and sharing sexual images without her consent. After being stalked by him, she said she was now being “stalked by the media”.

Having her private, intimate images shared was devastating. But the invasion of privacy made it even worse, leaving her distraught and humiliated after what should…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
