Threads: new Twitter rival looks like a shrewd move but Meta lacks credibility
By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business, University of Stirling
Mariann Hardey, Professor Digital Culture, Business and Computing at Durham University Business School and Advanced Research Computing (ARC), Durham University, Durham University
Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform, Threads, has been released in smartphone app stores (although not in the EU). Zuckerberg, who is chief executive of Threads’ parent company Meta, says that at least 30 million users signed up in the app’s first day. According to some speculative reporting, Threads
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 7, 2023