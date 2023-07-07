Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic pollution threatens birds far out at sea – new research

By Elizabeth Pearmain, PhD Candidate in Seabird Ecology, University of Cambridge
Bethany Clark, Seabird Science Officer, BirdLife International
Seabirds are one of the world’s most threatened animal groups. They already contend with multiple issues, including climate change, accidental capture in fishing gear and being eaten by invasive species like cats and some rodents.

But these birds, which breed on land and forage for food at sea, are now facing another threat: plastic pollution. It’s becoming increasingly common to find seabirds that have ingested plasticThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
