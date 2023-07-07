Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Robodebt royal commissioner makes multiple referrals for prosecution, condemning scheme as 'crude and cruel'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a swingeing indictment of the scheme, the commission says: “Robodebt was a crude and cruel mechanism, neither fair nor legal, and it made many people feel like criminals.”The Conversation


