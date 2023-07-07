Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of #Robodebt: how Twitter activists pushed a government scandal from hashtags to a royal commission

By Ehsan Dehghan, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Axel Bruns, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
The royal commission into the unlawful robodebt scheme has delivered its findings.

On the final day of public hearings, Commissioner Catherine Holmes highlighted the crucial role of citizen journalists and activists on Twitter. She described the mainstream media reporting as “patchy”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
