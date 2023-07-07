Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Shi’a Worshippers Blocked from Attending Friday Prayers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of Bahrain in Sakhir, March 2, 2023.  © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities blocked Shi’a worshippers from attending Friday prayers, Bahrain’s largest Shi’a mosque, on two Fridays in June, Human Rights Watch said today. Imam al-Sadeq Mosque, which is in al-Diraz neighborhood, is the main site for Shi’a Friday prayers in Bahrain. The access restrictions followed the Bahraini authorities’ brief detention of a prominent Shi’a cleric, Sheikh Mohammad Sanqoor, who often gave sermons at Imam al-Sadeq Mosque, as well as Saudi Arabia’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
