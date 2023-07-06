Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Robodebt royal commission will tell us who's to blame, but that's just the start

By Peter Whiteford, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Robodebt affected hundreds of thousands of people and undercut trust in our political and social welfare systems. Unless we act on today’s royal commission report, something like it will happen again.The Conversation


