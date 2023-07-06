Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Crisis as Black Africans Expelled to Libya Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women and children expelled by Tunisian authorities to the Libyan border stand by the shore, July 6, 2023.  © 2023 Private (Tunis) – Tunisian security forces have collectively expelled several hundred Black African migrants and asylum seekers, including children and pregnant women, since July 2, 2023 to a remote, militarized buffer zone at the Tunisia-Libya border, Human Rights Watch said today. The group includes people with both regular and irregular legal status in Tunisia, expelled without due process. Many reported violence by authorities during arrest or expulsion.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
