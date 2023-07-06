Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Should Push Back on Hong Kong’s Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy demonstrators take to the streets in Shinjuku, Japan to mark the second anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong, June 12, 2021.  © 2021 Viola Kam/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images Last week, Hong Kong authorities denied entry to Japanese journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa. In recent months, they have also barred entry to Japanese photographer Michiko Kiseki and Japanese street musician “Mr. Wally.” Although Hong Kong’s Immigration Department gave no clear reasons for these refusals, the decisions appear politically motivated: Ogawa and Kiseki…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we're using the Vietnamese ethnic savings scheme 'Hụi' to buy back our cultural heritage
~ Is Saudi Arabia using 'sportswashing' to simply hide its human rights abuses – or is there a bigger strategy at play?
~ Why are there hopping mice in Australia but no kangaroos in Asia? It's a long story
~ Friday essay: we knew we were Bundjalung – but I was shocked to discover a pardoned convict slave trader among my ancestors
~ Eggs are so expensive right now. What else can I use?
~ The Robodebt royal commission will tell us who's to blame, but that's just the start
~ A combination of social, organizational and technical factors caused the Titan's implosion
~ What the Vietnamese Barbie movie ban tells us about China's politics of persuasion
~ What you need to know about Canada's new first home savings account
~ Struggling to cancel an online service? You're not alone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter