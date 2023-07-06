Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Sham Trial of Ukrainian Prisoners of War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers of Ukraine's “Azov” Brigade attend a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 14, 2023.  © 2023 Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters In June, Russia’s Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don began criminal proceedings against 13 men and 9 women from the Ukrainian “Azov” Brigade. The defendants are being prosecuted on several charges under Russia’s criminal code, including alleged actions directed at overthrowing Russia-backed authorities in Ukraine’s Donetska region in the spring of 2022 and involvement in the activities of a “terrorist organization.” Several…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
